Talladega woman tied up with extension cord inside her home

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion burglary on the 300 block of Kymulga Road near Childersburg Sunday.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the victim in the case is a 56-year-old woman who told investigators that sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Sunday, two people broke into her home. One of the two people appears to have been carrying a gun of some kind, she said.
“She said one of them tied her up with an extension cord, and that she was struck with an unknown object,” Jones said. It was not immediately clear if anything had been taken.
After her attackers left, the victim said she was able to crawl to a neighbor’s house and call for help. She was transported to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center for various blunt force injuries sustained during the attack.
Jones said the victim had been released from the hospital but was still recovering from her injuries and had not given a complete statement as of Thursday afternoon. There was not a detailed description of either of the attackers available Thursday afternoon, but the victim did not appear to know her assailants, Jones said.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.