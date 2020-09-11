Talladega woman sentenced to five years for leaving scene of fatal accident

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega woman who previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality was sentenced to five years Wednesday.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth ordered the five-year sentence to be split, with six months to serve in the Talladega County Jail followed by 24 months probation.
Jessica Lynn Jordan, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed Donald Edward Carroll, 41, of Pell City, on June 12, 2019. Giddens said it appeared Carroll had been trying to pull some chains out of the roadway on Alabama 77 near Speedway Boulevard when he was struck and killed.
There was at least one adult female, as well as children under 10 years old, in the car with Jordan at the time.
The case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department. Jordan turned herself in about a week after the accident.
“She said she just panicked, and she may have,” Giddens said. “There was no evidence in the investigation that this was anything other than an accident, so if she had just remained at the scene, there would probably have been no crime.”
Members of the victim’s family were present in the courtroom when Jordan was sentenced, Giddens said.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff also had a sentencing docket Wednesday, but Giddens said all his cases were continued until Sept. 16.
Also Wednesday, Hollingsworth sentenced:
Latarvis Quartez White, 33, to seven years in prison for assault in the first degree. A charge of assault in the second degree was dismissed;
Todd Allan Duffee, 51, to concurrent 100-month prison sentences for possession of a controlled substance and theft of property in the first degree;
Matthew Scott Pettus, 36, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and concurrent 82 days in the county jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Corey Allen Hosey, 21, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Shannon Savannah Goolsby, 28, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. Two other possession counts and a possession of drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed;
Steven Clyde Cotton, 29, to 15 years, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation, concurrent, for escape in the third degree and destruction of state property by a prison inmate;
William Jefferson Hamm, 51, to five years, split, nine months in jail and 24 months probation for criminal mischief in the first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
David Clinton Williams, 38, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 82 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively, in two different cases;
Jimmy W. Skovira, 60 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 month probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Winter Ward, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and
Amy Monroe, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.