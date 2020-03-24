Talladega woman robbed at gunpoint early Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a report of an armed robbery on the 900 block of Ola Avenue early Saturday.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no suspects listed in the case.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim, a woman who lives in the area, was outside at about 1 a.m. when two black males wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes came up behind her. One was armed with a handgun.
After pointing the gun at her, the men took her wallet, which contained cash and an identification card, McCoy said she told investigators. They then fled on foot toward Talladega Downs.
The suspect with the gun was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask, according to what the victim told police.
She was unable to give a more detailed description of the robbers, McCoy said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.