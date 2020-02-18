Talladega woman reported missing found dead, likely from natural causes

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman appears to have died of natural causes after being missing for a day over the weekend.
Dawn Gentry, 52, was found inside her car Monday afternoon in a ditch by Taylors Mill Road near Water Plant Road by Talladega police.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the vehicle did not sustain any serious damage in the accident, and the cause of death did not appear to be related to the accident in any way.
“She had some medical issues that probably caused her to run off the road,” Murphy said. “From what I understand, she had a prior brain injury, and there were some heart and breathing issues as well.”
Gentry told family members she was going out to run errands about 11:45 p.m. Sunday but never came home. Her family reported her missing from East McMillian Street at 2 a.m., according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner.
Although there is no indication of foul play, the accident remained under investigation by Talladega police Tuesday afternoon.