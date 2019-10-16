TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega woman who threatened on Facebook last year to shoot her child’s elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Anna Jordan Ford, 33, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison, suspended, 24 months probation by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. Giddens said Ford would likely have been sentenced to prison had not two of the victims in the case asked for leniency on her behalf.
“Judge Woodruff, and myself for that matter, are mindful that this would have been a prison case,” Giddens said. “The victims in this case are very compassionate to feel the way they do.”
In a public post on her own Facebook page, Ford wrote in March of 2018, “I don't think people understand the extreme a parent(s) will go when it comes to their child(ren)... So, when I feel like mine is being mistreated, not getting what she should/needs, or someone is just being straight hateful to my baby just BC or out of spite bc you don't like her mother, Aj Ford, you're going or have gone too far.
“So here's what it will come down too ... I'm done talking about it .. I'm done asking for you to please STOP, but I'm going to tell you what is going to happy if you keep ((f---ing)) (& I won't apologize for my language) with my baby ... what will happen is I will put a round at 2,700 feet per f---ing second into the medulla at the base of your s---ty ass brain and you'll be dead from the neck down before your body even knows it. NO THIS IS NOT A THREAT EITHER.
“Y'all will get enough of messing with or bullying someone's child. Esp when you're supposed to be someone your child should feel safe with #cough #COUGH & it's Sunday night and your baby is already crying about not wanting to go to a certain place in the morning. 😡😠👿
*** Now let me find out one more thing happens to my child.... (Verbally, physically or mentally)
Unapologetically,
Anna Jordan Ford”
(Except for the profanity and the addition of a paragraph break or two, the post is reproduced here exactly as it was visible to anyone with a Facebook account.)
Talladega City Schools officials notified police of the post, and Graham Elementary School was placed on lockdown the morning Ford posted the statement quoted above. Ford was arrested later that afternoon.
She was eventually indicted on two counts of making terroristic threats; one of those counts was dismissed, and she pleaded guilty to the other.
Also Tuesday, Woodruff sentenced:
Jacob Nathaniel Todd, 27, to 10 years in prison for attempted assault in the first degree. Todd was indicted on a charge of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. The victims in the case were law enforcement officers attempting to execute a warrant from St. Clair County;
Adrian Jerome Stone, 43, to 23 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Terry Shondell Thomas, 32, to 15 years, split, 242 days in jail and 24 months probation for escape in the third degree and obstruction of justice;
Drake Adolphus Thomas, 18, to 10 years, suspended, 24 months probation for domestic violence assault in the second degree. Giddens said Thomas avoided prison at the request of his victim;
Gregory Lane Butler, 46, to 97 months, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance;
Joel Trevor Carlisle, 39, to 64 months, split, 16 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
James Michael Stroud, 43, to concurrent 115-month prison sentences for theft of property in the first degree and escape in the third degree;
Joel Trevor Carlisle, 38, to 64 months, split, 16 months in prison and 24 months probation, concurrent, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 12 months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Aljuan Elreco Datcher, 27, to 10 years, split, one year in prison and 24 months probation for leaving the scene of an accident with injury;
Victor Wayne Wallace, 60, to 95 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Rodney Dale Kitchens, 32, to 58 months, split, 18 months in prison, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia; and
James Rex Preston, 36, to 70 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. Counts of paraphernalia and attempting to elude were dismissed.