Talladega woman gets 14 years for causing friend’s death

A Talladega woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in December.
Ru’Daisha J. Stockdale, 24, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Corneisha Nicole Burton, 28, at Burton’s home in Westgate on May 15. Stockdale and Burton had been friends for some time, according to assistant District Attorney Jake Argo. The exact details leading up to the shooting remained unclear, but Stockdale was charged with recklessly causing Burton’s death rather than intentionally killing her.
Stockdale’s guilty plea was accepted last month by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who imposed sentence Wednesday morning.
Also Wednesday, Hollingsworth sentenced:
— Joshua Adam McKinley, 41, to concurrent seven-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of burglar’s tools, and possession of a controlled substance. Argo said McKinley was indicted for trafficking, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute. McKinley was also sentenced to 286 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Adam Ryan Hazle to 9 years in prison for each of two counts of breaking into and entering a vehicle and theft of property in the first degree.
— Nathan Darrell Days, 23, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 109 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Chester Dewayne Bryant, 56, to two years, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.