Talladega woman gets 14 years for causing friend’s death

Ru’Daisha J. Stockdale

A Talladega woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in December.

Ru’Daisha J. Stockdale, 24, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Corneisha Nicole Burton, 28, at Burton’s home in Westgate on May 15. Stockdale and Burton had been friends for some time, according to assistant District Attorney Jake Argo. The exact details leading up to the shooting remained unclear, but Stockdale was charged with recklessly causing Burton’s death rather than intentionally killing her.