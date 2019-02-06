TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman was arrested and charged with felony theft Wednesday after allegedly stealing $1,500 from a family friend.
Brittany Lashae Edwards, 22, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a charge of theft of property in the second degree, with a $5,000 bond. Bond in the case was set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the charge against Edwards dates back to November. An older family friend had agreed to lend her $100 to help her with her Christmas shopping and loaned her his ATM card.
Thompson said evidence in the case, including video and bank records, shows Edwards made two withdrawals of $800 each from an ATM. She then returned the card to its rightful owner and thanked him.
The legitimate owner of the card noticed the discrepancy when he was trying to pay bills earlier this month, Thompson said.
Edwards was arrested in March 2018 and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, specifically Suboxone, a prescription painkiller that is often used to treat opioid withdrawal. Those charges are still pending.
Theft of property in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.