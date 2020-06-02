Talladega woman charged with public lewdness after being found walking down Court Street naked

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman with a history of mental illness was arrested and charged with public lewdness Monday evening after police saw her walking down Court Street naked.
She was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail for 48 hours pending a psychiatric evaluation, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Thompson said a patrol officer spotted the woman just before 6 p.m. Monday and stopped to find out if she was all right. Another passerby stopped and gave her a shirt to cover up with, Thompson said.
This is not the woman’s first contact with Talladega police in recent weeks.
Thompson said she was found wandering around Spring Street naked on April 1 but was not arrested at that time. Four days later, her family reported her missing, although Thompson said she was located in a vacant house near her own before the missing persons report had been completed.
The Daily Home does generally identify people who have been charged only with misdemeanors.