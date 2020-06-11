Talladega woman charged with manslaughter in connection with shooting at Westgate

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in Westgate last month.
Ru’daisha J’ennae Stockdale, 22, was arrested on a warrant Thursday afternoon and held on a $20,000 bond set by District Court Clerk Leslie Carr.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Stockdale posted bond and was released about two hours after she was booked into the jail.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Stockdale is being charged in connection with the shooting of Corneisha Nicole Burton, 28, at Burton’s home in Westgate on May 15.
Thompson said investigators believe Stockdale and Burton had been friends for some years prior to the incident. They also believe the gun, a Taurus 9 mm, that was used was recovered in a vehicle parked outside the apartment. The gun is being tested at the state forensics lab.
Few details of the incident leading up to Burton’s death were available Thursday. At this phase of the investigation, Thompson said, Stockdale has been charged with recklessly causing Burton's death rather than acting intentionally, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Manslaughter using a firearm is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.