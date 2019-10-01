TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman was arrested Thursday and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Calana Mariann Lawrence, 25, was convicted of sexual contact with a minor in Arizona in 2014, Tubbs said. She moved to Talladega in 2018 and registered at an address on Jones Road in Alpine, he said.
Arizona law defines sexual contact with a minor as intercourse or oral sexual contact between an adult and a person under the age of 18.
A concerned resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office to inform authorities Lawrence was allegedly not living at her registered address.
Investigators determined she had moved (the jail log shows an address at an apartment complex on Old Shocco Road), and further that she was working at the Subway location on Battle Street in Talladega. Then she failed to show up for her required September check-in.
“She didn’t tell us that she had moved or that she’d gotten a job, which as an adult sex offender, she is required to do,” Tubbs said. “Also, Subway is within 2,000 feet of the Alabama School for the Blind, so she wouldn’t be allowed to work there anyway.”
Lawrence was arrested and charged with three counts of violating SORNA and was given a $5,000 property bond set by District Judge Jeb Fannin. She posted bond and was released Thursday evening, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
When asked how she had ended up moving from Arizona to Talladega, Tubbs said that Lawrence was enrolled in Talladega College.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.