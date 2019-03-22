TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman has been charged with interfering with custody and filing a false report with law enforcement after allegedly reporting her son missing rather than returning him to his father, who has custody.
Christy Elizabeth Hudson, 36, was arrested on a warrant issued earlier this month. Talladega County Metro Jail records indicate she was arrested March 15 and then released on bond three days later.
Court records indicate she is barred from having any contact with her ex-husband’s attorney as a condition of her release.
The case was investigated by the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office. According to DA Steve Giddens, Hudson had visitation with her son Jan. 5, a Saturday; she was expected to return him to his father, her ex-husband, that evening, then have additional visitation hours with him the following Sunday.
Instead, Giddens said, she never returned the child Saturday night and reported him missing.
Court records indicate Hudson accused her ex-husband of kidnapping their son shortly before her visitation period ended Jan. 5. In a civil contempt ruling dated Jan. 10, former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth said he heard testimony from the child and found him forthright and credible.
“The court finds … Christy Hudson’s allegation made against the plaintiff of kidnapping the minor was not believable, as it makes no sense for a father to whom the child is to be returned at 8 p.m. would kidnap his child at approximately 7 p.m. the same evening,” Hollingsworth wrote in his ruling. “The defendant’s allegation that the minor child was not at her house from Saturday night until early Monday morning is not credible. The sworn testimony of additional witnesses supporting the contentions of the defendant advanced at the hearing was not credible and not worthy of belief.”
Hollingsworth ordered Hudson’s visitation rights be terminated (“unless so agreed by the plaintiff, with the minor child.”)
As a postscript to that order, Hollingsworth wrote, “(In a previous order), the court encouraged the defendant to comply with the recommendations for services made by mental health professionals.
“Upon observation of the defendant’s demeanor and appearance while testifying as a witness in this case, the court is now, more than ever, concerned with the defendant’s mental and physical health. Hopefully, the defendant will actively pursue professional help in those areas, and upon improvement, actively seek visitation with the child through the court.”
Hudson sent out emails in late 2018 to various organizations reading, in part, “I, and my children, are being railroaded, degraded, slandered, hurt, embarrassed, falsely accused, not being heard/listened to by authorities/officials of the court system, made to be torn apart.”
Custodial interference is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Filing a false police report is a class A misdemeanor.