TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman was jailed Thursday on numerous charges after being a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police for allegedly having an expired license tag.
Alyson Dawn Smith, 27, was eventually charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court and six counts of possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, total bond was set at $12,500, and Smith was still behind bars Friday evening.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the forgery charges stem from a period last fall, when Smith was allegedly helping to care for her grandmother. The grandmother gave Smith a debit card to go shopping, but she never returned, Thompson said.
In addition to the debit card, Smith is accused of taking a checkbook and forging checks on a fairly regular basis at S&J Mini-Mart. The largest of the forged checks was written for $106.
Thursday evening, Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by patrol officers at Bankhead Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.
Smith was initially arrested on a charge of failure to appear for driving with a suspended license, Thompson said. A search of the car turned up a bag believed to contain methamphetamine, two syringes and a syringe cap with residue on them and two empty bags with residue. The driver was not arrested, Thompson said.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument in the third degree are both class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.