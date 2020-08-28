Talladega will maintain recycling option in city’s new garbage contract

TALLADEGA -- Talladega residents will still be able to recycle their paper, plastics and cans, even after the city changes its garbage service.
A copy of the new contract was not immediately available Friday afternoon, but City Manager Beth Cheeks said, “We have it in writing, it is a part of the contract.”
The city will still maintain the three bins at the drop-off point on South Street at George Holdridge Lane, and part-time city employees will still be working there.
Items accepted include plastic, paper, cardboard and aluminum and tin cans. All recyclables must be placed inside the bins.
Boxes should be flattened, cans and beverage jugs should be rinsed out with any paper labels removed, and plastic bottles should be labelled No. 1 or No. 2 plastic.
Plastic bags, Styrofoam, glass, tires, yard debris, household garbage and electronics will not be accepted. Plastic wrap, motor oil, wax, carbon or plastic coated paper, paper towels and ream wrappers are also not allowed.
Violators, particularly those who dump items outside the bins, can be cited and charged with criminal dumping, a misdemeanor offense that carries a fine of up to $500, Cheeks said.