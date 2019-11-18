The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with America’s First Federal Credit Union Monday night. The city will pay a total of $16,750 for five months to use the old credit union location at 801 North St. East for a temporary Water and Sewer Department office, starting next week.
The lease amount includes utilities.
Last year, the previous council approved a project to repair the roof at the main Water and Sewer building on the northwest corner of the square. Once that project was completed, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks, it was necessary to take up a second project to repair the water damage that had been done inside the building before the roof was repaired. That project came in under the $300,000 budgeted for it, at $216,854 from Hurst Construction of Munford. Cheeks said the project includes repainting, new crown molding, replacing windows and repairing damaged floors in both restrooms. The 16-foot-high ceilings in the lobby make this project unusually expensive.
The water department will not be able to conduct business at its regular offices while the work is being done, and Cheeks said the old credit union building is an ideal fit. The temporary location has “sufficient office space, parking and a drive-through window,” as well as a night deposit drop box. The lease is also covered in this year’s capital improvement budget, along with the renovations at the main building.
The lease runs from Nov. 20, 2019, to April 30, 2020.
According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, the staff will begin moving into their temporary digs next week; the main location will be officially closed Dec. 2.
Cheeks said the renovation contract stipulates that the work will take up to three months; the lease is for five months to make sure that all bases are covered, and “they’ve got a month to move in and a month to move out,” she explained.
Fuller said the mailing address and telephone numbers will remain the same, but anyone who wishes to pay their bill or handle other department business in person will have to go to the North Street location.