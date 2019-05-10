Talladega Walmart hosted a grand reopening at its Haynes Street location in honor of the launch of its online grocery shopping and pickup option for customers.
Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper, Greater Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Director Director Jason Daves, Talladega College President Billy C. Hawkins and many other community members gathered Friday to celebrate the news.
Members of the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes drumline also performed multiple cadences to welcome and energize shoppers.
“We’re thrilled to finally unveil the new updates and innovations we’ve made to our store,” Talladega Store Manager Scott Pruett said. “Our launch of the new grocery pickup program, redesigned pharmacy and state-of-the-art electronics department are just the beginning of all the improvements that customers will enjoy. We’re excited to offer them a brand new shopping experience, right here in Talladega.”
To online shop, customers must visit www.walmart.com/grocery, and enter their zip code, or by browsing directly on the Walmart app.
Shoppers are then able to add items to their online shopping carts and proceed to the online checkout.
The Walmart website notes there is a $30 minimum purchase for online orders, but pickup is always free.
During checkout, customers select a designated store to pick up their purchased items, and choose an available time to do so.
“Pickups can be scheduled seven days a week, up to several weeks in advance.” Pruett said. “The store now also has reserved parking spaces, available for online pickup customers.”
Walmart online grocery shopping accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Walmart and Sam’s Club credit cards. At this time, the Talladega location is not accepting cash, gift cards or Paypal as a form of payment for pickup.
“Orders are fulfilled from our local stores by Walmart personal shoppers,” Pruett said. “Customers will receive a notification by email or through the Walmart App to confirm their order is ready. The store also has a designated number to call in order to alert an associate inside.”
According to Pruett, an associate will promptly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
Pruett said the Talladega location is limiting the pickup option to 50 orders per day.
“We hope to allow more daily orders in the future,” he said.
Pruett noted the store’s revamp has been months in the making.
“It has been a lot of hard work and I want to thank my staff, our contractors
Jeff Garmen and Sam Greer with FMGI Inc., and my wife for their dedication and support, which made this all possible.”
Pruett added the store’s remodel has allowed for new employment opportunities.
“We have about 200 employees currently, but I recently had to hire more due to all the changes,” he said. “We are hiring.”
During the ceremony, Pruett also presentedJulie Hansek, community development manager for the Northeast Alabama chapter of the American Cancer Society with a $2,500 for the upcoming Relay for Life fundraiser.
“Walmart has allowed me to select an area nonprofit to donate this check to,” Pruett said. “Relay for Life supports cancer patients and survivors, and it is something that has affected my family — and I know affects plenty in our community.”
Added Daves, “The store looks wonderful and Walmart has always been a big supporter of our community. The new online shopping and pickup service is very convenient for the community, and I’m excited we now have it here in town.”