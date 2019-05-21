TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Walgreens is once again participating in Red Nose Day, which will be observed Thursday.
Store Manager Sherry Parker said the Talladega location raised $2,578 for various children’s causes last year and has set a target of $3,000 for this year. As of Tuesday morning, the store had already reached $2,200.
In addition to selling red noses, Parker said the Talladega location is participating in a “Paint the Town Red for Children in Poverty” event. Local businesses can purchase a red ribbon to display for $10, she says.
“Thursday, the staff are going to be dressed up as Red Nose characters, and we’ll be having a hot dog sale,” Parker added. “And we’ll keep on selling the noses through June 30.”
“Red Nose Day is all about having fun, raising money and helping to lift children out of poverty,” a corporate release says. “Simply buy a red nose at Walgreens. All proceeds go to the Red Nose Day Fund, which helps children in the U.S. and around the world.”
The Red Nose Day concept grew out of the Comic Relief program, which launched in the United Kingdom in 1985. The first overseas Red Nose Day was held in 1988.
“Red Nose Day launch(ed) in America with a mission to end child poverty” in 2015, and reached $100 million raised, benefiting some 8 million children, by last year, the release said.