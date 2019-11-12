Talladega came out on a Veterans Day Monday to pay tribute to all those who have served throughout the years and were rewarded with a parade that went off without a hitch.
Chuck Keith of the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee said Tuesday “It was a beautiful day, and it was really fantastic to see the amount of people we had. There were soldiers young and old, past and present, and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves. It was absolutely as patriotic as it should have been, and we had so many people go through the Hall of Heroes afterward.
“We had even more people bring in photos of friends and loved ones to be added. It just keeps going. Every day, more people find out about what we’re doing, and want to be part of it.”
The parade was actually only the first part of Monday’s festivities, Keith said. Following the parade, there was an induction ceremony at the Hall, followed by a hotdog social.
“Even the people who were sitting in traffic while the parade passed by didn’t seem to mind,” he said. “When I told them it would probably be a pretty short parade, they all said they had great seats to watch it.”
The parade itself featured several highlights, including a memorable performance by the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes, as well as an appearance by 95-year-old Hilman Presridge, a World War II veteran who actually stormed Omaha Beach during the first wave on D-Day.
“He’s from Talladega, and lives in the VA home in Pell City now,” Keith said. “He’s still very spry in his mind, and he can still walk pretty well, but we decided to put him in that black and gold street rod. And when he got to the corner of East and Battle Streets after the parade, the police and the people at the intersection just backed up and waved him through.”
This year’s parade also featured brothers John (Sammie) and Godfrey Adams and Frederick (Bernie) Traylor, who have more than 70 years service in the Army between them. Two are still active as ROTC instructors, Keith said. The three brothers were featured in a story in the Daily Home earlier this year, and were the last three inductees into the 2019 class at the Hall of Heroes.
“When they saw the Humvee we had for them to ride in, they asked if they could all be on top instead,” Keith said. “So that’s where they were.”
This year’s grand marshal was Lt. Col. John Craft of the Alabama National Guard.
“The whole parade was scripted, and we had WVOK on the corner doing live commentary over our loudspeakers,” Keith said. “A lot of the people in the parade really appreciated that, too.”
At the ceremony following the parade, some 70 people were added to the Hall of Heroes; all had been submitted during the past nine months, “and we’ve already got more coming in next year,” he said.
“We are elated,” Keith said. “Patriotism ran high, and everyone seemed to know what we were there for. The kids were all out of school, and federal and state offices were closed, the banks were closed, and it would be pretty easy for people to just think of it as a three-day weekend. And that’s fine. But people seemed to really remember what this day was for.”