After nearly three quarters of action and more than a dozen lead changes, the Talladega High School girls basketball team pulled away late for a 62-53 win on Day 2 of the Talladega Turkey Day Tournament at Chuck Miller Arena on Tuesday night.
Lady Tigers junior Cymarion Scales hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute of the third frame to put her team ahead 47-46. Talladega outscored the Lady Fighting Tigers 15-7 in the final stanza.
Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said his defense came up big in the victory.
“Defensively, we kind of slowed their best ball handler down, their leading scorer, Faith (Johnson),” he said. “We started doing a better job of rebounding as well.
“Then, we came down offensively and we started slowing the ball down a little bit. We weren’t rushing and making the turnovers that we made in this first half, which in my estimation, kept them in the game.”
Eighth-grader Trinity Webb led Talladega with 23 points, with 15 coming in the periods bookending the intermission.
“She has unlimited potential,” Dawson said. “She hasn’t tapped into her God-given ability yet, but she’s gonna be an awesome player. She has skills when she puts the ball on the floor and she can definitely score. She’s got to learn how to become more aggressive, but she was critical. She can be that scorer along with Tiona Roberson.”
Lady Fighting Tigers head coach Robert Duncan said fatigue was a contributing factor to the loss.
“I think my substitution pattern, if I had it to do over again, I’d do my substitution pattern a little bit better,” he said. “I think we got a little bit winded there at the end … I did see a lot of heart from our girls, but we just didn’t have the legs to finish like we needed to.”
Four to know
- Talladega senior Aiyani Heath chipped in 10 points, while Roberson added nine. The latter fouled out with 16 seconds to play.
- Four Lady Fighting Tigers scored in double figures. Senior Ja’Miya Whitson led the ambush with 15 points, while senior Devona Gover contributed 12. Johnson, a sophomore, gave her team 11 points, and Anysiah Taylor rounded out the group with 10.
- Talladega edged TC Central in free-throw percentage, 61.5 percent (16 of 26) to 56 percent (14 of 25).
- The Lady Fighting Tigers missed the presence of injured sophomore Amiya Sillmon’s 6-foot-1 frame in the lineup.
Who said
- Dawson on seeing Talladega’s growth in his second season: “It’s just seeing them buy in to what we’re telling them and getting them to believe that they can do it, that they have the potential to be as good as the other young ladies, not only in this county, but also in our area … If they buy into the defensive schemes and are just playing hard for each other, I think they can shock some people.”
- Duncan on rebounding from the loss: “We go out to win every basketball game, whether it’s November or February. Of course, you go through lulls throughout the season. It’s early season and back-to-back days for the first time this season, but it’s the same thing for them (Talladega) … We’re not going to go into a state of depression because of tonight. We feel like we’re still a quality basketball team.”
Up next
- Talladega (5-0) will face Sidney Lanier tonight at 7:30 in the final game of the tournament.
- TC Central (3-2) will clash with Shelby County this afternoon at 4:30 at Talladega.