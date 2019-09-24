TALLADEGA -- The Talladega location of Tractor Supply Company will host a special Fall Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. until noon, according to a press release.
“This free event will feature local artisans, producers and craft makers from right here in Talladega,” the release says. The event will bring “together talented individuals and businesses for a family-friendly event to showcase the products and skills of local bakers, producers and crafters within the community.”
Items for sale will include candles, crafts, baked goods, produce and other local items. Vendors and partners include boiled peanuts, Rita Thrasher Arts and Crafts and Sara Alldredge Baked Goods, among others.
“The annual Farmers Market allows our team to support the many talents of our community,” store manager Larry Snyder said in the press release. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the store this fall for a fun event that spotlights the creative vendors and small farmers in our community.”
Anyone interested in participating as a vendor can register at TSCEventPartners.com or visit the Talladega location on Haynes Street.
There is no cost to participate, but vendors will be required to meet state and local licensing ordinances.
For more information, please call 256-315-1946.