Talladega teen dead after suffering gunshot

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and agents with the county Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are investigating the circumstances around the death of an 18-year-old early Monday morning.
The deceased was Barbara Ann Harmon, 18, of Talladega, according to a press release issued by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and members of the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to what appeared to be a one-vehicle accident on the 1400 block of Alpine-Winterboro Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, the release said.
The vehicle was located off the roadway, and an unresponsive female, later identified as Harmon, was “suffering from gunshot wounds nearby,” according to the release.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy confirmed that Harmon was outside the vehicle when he arrived, although he could not say for certain how or when she had gotten there.
Efforts to revive Harmon were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy. Murphy said Grace Memorial Funeral Chapel in Sylacauga would handle the arrangements after Harmon’s body is released.
The drug task force was asked to assist in the investigation Monday morning.
“This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” according to the release. “Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.”