Talladega 56, Talladega County Central 49: TCC struggles late in loss to Talladega

HOWELL’S COVE -- The Talladega High School girls basketball team opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run en route to a 56-49 victory over Talladega County Central in the opening round of the Lady Fighting Tigers Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Lady Tigers junior Mary Scales scored the go-ahead basket midway through a run that lasted nearly six minutes.
“We made some shots down the stretch and got some stops down the stretch to help us out,” Talladega coach Ryan Dawson said. “The third quarter, we really cut their lead down. Then in the fourth quarter, we got two more stops and we were able to pull away.”
Lady Fighting Tigers sophomore Faith Johnson appeared to have ended her team’s scoring drought with a layup, but officials assessed a traveling call that negated her basket.
TC Central saved its worst quarter for last as its offense mustered six points in the final frame.
“I think we just went cold,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “We didn’t convert any baskets and we probably missed about 10 free throws down the stretch. You can’t do that against good basketball teams.
“Our girls had a gallant effort and played hard. They actually played well most of the game. We just had a couple of breakdowns. Our hat’s off to Talladega. They did such a good job. We’ll take this one and learn from it. We’ll be ready for the next outing.”
Talladega led 17-13 after one quarter, but Dawson said senior point guard Tiona Roberson had to sit for a bit due to picking up three fouls in the first half. Roberson paced Talladega with 18 points.
“The first half, we started out in man, but we got in foul trouble,” Dawson said. “Then, we went to the zone. The zone helped us out because we were able to kind of stay out of foul trouble, and also, it kind of saved our legs. We were able to get into good rebounding positions, so we got some rebounds and limited them to just one shot.”
Johnson did most of her scoring in the first half for TC Central as her 15 points helped put her team ahead 33-24 at halftime. She finished with 18 on the night.
Talladega outscored TC Central 15-10 in the third period to close the gap to 43-39 entering the final stanza.
Four to know
- The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Lady Fighting Tigers.
- Scales scored 14 points for Talladega.
- Lady Fighting Tigers junior Anysiah Taylor put forth a 10-point effort.
- Donning a knee brace, TC Central sophomore center Amiya Sillmon saw some minutes in the first, third and fourth quarters. Duncan said it was her second game back in the lineup.
Who said
- Dawson on his bench: “Scales was big coming off the bench -- not only with scoring and rebounding, but she helped us out in the paint. They had their big girl (Sillmon) back tonight, and she’s a load to handle … Scales came off the bench, and all our big bench players came in and stepped up for us. We had Kiercin Jackson-Davis and Brooklyn Moss. Imani Booker gave us key rebounds and a clutch free throw. The bench really saved us because we had to sit Tiona most of the first half and all of the third quarter. That was big.”
- Duncan on Sillmon’s return: “She’s back without really practicing … We didn’t want her to have a setback, so we were skeptical about playing her with the pace of the game tonight. We’ll just evaluate that situation and try to move forward. We’re just kind of playing her into shape. She hasn’t had any work, any practice or any conditioning, so we’re trying to steal a few minutes here and there.”
Up next
- Both teams will compete today on Day 2 of TC Central’s Christmas tournament. The opponents for each squad are to be determined.