You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Night Scene of the Week

TALLADEGA TAKES THE FIELD

Talladega vs. Shelby County 2020

The Talladega Tigers take the field at home for their regular-season finale, against Shelby County, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Tigers hosted Shelby County in their final regular-season game Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.

It turned out to be a tough night for the home team as Talladega fell 28-23. Talladega will travel next week in the first round of state playoffs to take on St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...