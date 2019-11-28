TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group is suggesting several ways groups and individuals can honor National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November, according to a press release.
“Organize groups at work, civic organizations, churches or as an individual to wear purple and make a statement in reference to the disease of Alzheimer’s,” the release says. “Learn about early screening and providing support for caregivers.
“If you need support, join the local support group organized by Clifford Mosley. They meet every second Saturday at 10 a.m. in the banquet room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.”
Groups and individuals alike are also encouraged to join or sponsor a fundraising event, or just make a donation.
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia.
“There is no cure for this disease that affects nearly 5.4 million Americans, and the number is growing,” the release says. “While the entire month is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, it also focuses on increasing support for caregivers and sharing available resources.
The release adds that if you think the disease only affects seniors, you’re wrong.
“Early onset Alzheimer’s targets those under the age of 65,” the release says. “Over time, the disease becomes debilitating because of its progressive nature. Available treatments slow the progression, but there is no cure.”
According to the release, “Caregivers provide 24-hour care in most circumstances. As the disease progresses, the stress becomes overwhelming.
“Often, they receive respite from visitors, but many become isolated as time passes. A broad spectrum of resources from support groups to memory care and educational tools provides caregivers assistance.
“Continuing research requires support and early screening programs. As we increase the knowledge of the disease and improve treatments, early intervention will improve outcomes.”
Contributions can be made to the local support organization by mailing donations to Alzheimer’s Support Group, c/o Clifford Mosley, Curry Court, Talladega, AL 35160.