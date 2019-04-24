TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- It’s official.
Talladega Superspeedway President Grant Lynch, along with drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt and Chase Briscoe, on Wednesday cut the ribbon and officially opened phase one of the Transformation—The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar.
Phase one consists of a tunnel under turn three that is large enough for two 18-wheelers to pass through side-by-side, and a new, 71-spot Finish Line Premium RV area. After Lynch cut the ribbon in front of the new tunnel, a steady stream of campers, trailers, RVs and big trucks all passed through, led by the pace car.
Lynch said the project was completed on time thanks largely to the work of Taylor Corporation of Oxford, the main contractor on the project.
Construction was plagued by bad weather that started almost immediately after the groundbreaking in October, but all the work was still completed in time for the spring race. The project also involved the construction of “a heck of a pump system,” which had removed some 34 million gallons of water during construction and will continue pumping forever.
According to track spokesman Russell Branham, the water was pumped into Choccolocco Creek, between half a mile and three quarters of a mile from turns one and two.
Earnhardt and Briscoe both said the new facilities would only serve to enhance an already amazing fan experience.
“Talladega already has the best fan experience anywhere,” Briscoe said. “Now, we’re going to be looking at a complete renovation going into the fall.”
According to Lynch, the next phase will involve tearing down all of the existing garages and replacing them when a new, completely immersive fan experience.
“It will be the equivalent of being in the locker room for another sport,” Lynch said. There will also be a children’s area, a viewing area and interview space behind victory lane, among many additions and improvements.
“It’s going to be awesome to have all that interaction with the fans,” Earnhardt said. “I really enjoy that. And after all, if you don’t take time for the fans, why bother coming out at all? These are people who have spent their hard earned money to be here.”