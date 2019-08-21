TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- “I always like to help start new traditions,” International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Rusty Wallace said Wednesday, standing in the revamped victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway.
“And the 50th anniversary here is a good time to look back to the past.”
Specifically, starting with the race in October, the winner will have a red, white and blue horseshoe wreath draped around his shoulders.
The horseshoe was presented to Richard Brickhouse, winner of the first race at Talladega in 1969, and was presented to the winners in 1970 as well.
For some reason, the practice ended after that. But this year, it’s coming back.
During a special ceremony Wednesday that capped off a tour of the “Transformation” infield project, Wallace put on his old driver’s uniform and stood on the hood of a car with the wreath, recreating an iconic photo of Brickhouse after the first race 50 years ago.
“I know if I were the October winner, I would be really excited,” Wallace said. “Russell (Branham, track public relations and consumer marketing director) and Grant (Lynch, chairman of Talladega Superspeedway) are bringing those beginning days back. Darlington is doing throwback paint schemes now, but nobody else is doing this. I don’t know how they got away from doing this before, but it’s a nod to the past, a way to appreciate the beginnings and how we got here.”
The announcement of the wreath reinstatement capped a tour of the massive construction project in the infield.
All of the changes are designed to bring the fans closer to the action, Wallace explained, including new garages that will allow fans to get up close and personal with the drivers and their vehicles. Similar setups had been tried before at other trucks, but none quite like this.
Wallace said previous attempts to open the garages had been stymied by the placement of pit boxes and equipment in front of the vehicles. In Daytona, fans can see into the garages by looking through a glass wall. But there will be no such barriers in Talladega.
In addition to mingling with the drivers and crews, fans will be able to look under the hoods of the cars. And, of course, the insides of those hoods will provide another place to put sponsor’s logos.
Wallace added the car engines will be largely the same. “The secrets are in the heads of the drivers and the engineers, and underneath the cars,” he said.
The tour also included a visit to the massive new open air social club, which is flanked by the garages. Wallace rode a scissor lift, tightened some bolts inside the structure and rode a floor buffer around the inside.
The social club will also include enormous television monitors and other amenities designed to enhance the fan experience, Wallace said.