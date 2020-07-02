Talladega State Farm agent Rex Griffin donates $500 to Red Door Kitchen

TALLADEGA -- Talladega State Farm agent Rex Griffin donated $500 to the Red Door Kitchen on Wednesday.
The gift was accepted by volunteer and board member Ray Miller and cook Shonee Smith.
In a note accompanying the check, Griffin wrote, “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve my community of Talladega for the past 30 years and am looking forward to serving many more. Today, it is my pleasure to donate $500 to help the Red Door Kitchen of Talladega, as this is a viable part of taking care of others in need.”
The Red Door Kitchen, among other services, delivers meals to those who are unable to go get them themselves.