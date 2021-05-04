Talladega, St. Clair Schools announce schedule changes due to inclement weather

Local school systems have announced schedule changes due to severe weather forecasts.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Talladega City and Sylacauga City schools had cancelled all after-school activities for the day in light of expected inclement weather. According to their respective superintendents, neither system had made a final decision on closing early.
County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey also said there had been no final decision, but said to keep an eye on the system’s website and social media platforms.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Pell City Schools will end after school activities early but no final decision has been made on if schools will be closing early or not.
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said county schools will release early at 1 p.m. due to the inclement weather forecast.
Staff Writer Taylor Mitchell also contributed to this story