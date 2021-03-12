Talladega Softball County Tournament: Fayetteville survives late run from TC Central

MUNFORD — TC Central’s Amiya Sillmon absolutely crushed her final at-bat to record her fifth home run of the season on Friday afternoon in the Tiger’s 7-5 loss to Fayetteville in the Talladega County Tournament.
“Absolute power hitter, she is really seeing the ball well,” TC Central coach Arcadia Garrett said. “She has hit the ball hard whenever she has hit it, whether it has been a home run or to the fence.”
Sillmon’s hit was the second-consecutive home run for the Tigers after senior Nisharia Porter recorded an inside-the-park home run on the previous at-bat. Those two hits capped off a five-run inning for the Tigers.
“Definitely something I hadn’t seen out of them before,” Garrett said. “Really proud of how they responded, coming back in the inning like that. … I think it was a real confidence booster for our girls moving forward in the season.”
The Wolves jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the end of the first. Fayetteville padded the lead out with an additional run in both the second and third innings before taking a 7-0 lead at the bottom of the fourth.
“Honestly, it wasn’t the win we were hoping for,” Fayetteville coach Leigh Holley said. “We’ve got a younger team than we’ve had in recent years, and with that comes a little bit of inexperience. … We came out of it with a win, so hopefully, we’re on the right track to be able to turn things around and be able to play a little more consistently tonight.”
Three to know:
— Despite the strong finish at the end, TC Central’s final out was called when the official ruled that one of the Tigers stepped off base before the pitch was thrown.
— The Wolves committed a few costly errors early in the fifth inning that seemed to give the Tigers a lot of confidence and helped them add three runs on the board before the home run party got started.
— Fayetteville’s Hevin Hurley finished the game with one strikeout in relief of starting pitcher Scarlett Nichols (six strikeouts), but Hurley’s best work came with a bat in her hands. She finished the game with two hits, one for double and an RBI, and she scored twice as a runner.
Who said:
— Holley on the performance from Hurley: “Hevin is definitely one of our most consistent hitters right now. That is why we’ve got her in that leadoff spot. She’s a quick kid, just a great all-around athlete.”
— Garrett on the final out of the game: “I had to reiterate how proud I was of them for fighting back and just let them know that things happen in life sometimes that don’t seem fair, but that is life. I just want to congratulate them on being able to come back like they did. I hate for it to end like that on a play like that. Especially after they had fought so hard.”
Up next:
Both teams will participate in elimination games on Saturday. TC Central will face Talladega at 10:30 a.m. while Fayetteville faces a to-be determined opponent at 1:30 p.m.