Talladega sisters raise money to feed the homeless (photos)

Vanessa Wallace and her sister Carolyn Battle of Talladega spend their own money, gather food, raise money, and take donations all year to provide a bag of food for the homeless. They left Talladega at 5 a.m. Tuesday Christmas Eve to give bags of food to people in Talladega and Lincoln and then travel towards Atlanta on Interstate 20. This is the fifth year for the Christmas Eve trek with 280 bags given away Christmas of 2018. The sisters make sure the foods they provide can easily be eaten for anyone living on the streets. The bags contain snacks, drinks, canned meat with pull tops, franks and beans, peanut butter crackers, and even a few clothing items.