The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two possibly related shootings in the south end of the county on July 17, according to incident and offense reports.
The first incident took place between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the 200 block of Gravity Hill
Road near Sylacauga. Two people drove up in a dark-colored vehicle and fired at least four shots, based on the number of casings subsequently recovered, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
One shot damaged the headlight of a red 1993 Chevrolet truck parked on the yard. The owner of the truck said his adult son was standing on the front porch of the residence at the time of the shooting, but was not hit.
The victim also described the shooters as “strangers.”
Between 25 and 30 minutes later, deputies were dispatched to That Stop on U.S. 280, where the driver of a gray 2010 Ford Fusion reported that another vehicle had attempted to ram his car, then fired a shot hit the roof of his car, causing some damage, but missing him. He then drove to the sheriff’s office in Sylacauga and reported the incident.
Although the shooting at That Stop was the second to occur, it was the first to be reported, Jones said.
Both incidents remained under investigation Friday.
Anyone with information about either shooting should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.talladegasheriff.com.