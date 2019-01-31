Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a residential burglary on Looney Loop Road near Sylacauga that resulted in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of jewelry.
According to Sgt. Mike Jones, the break-in occurred sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Jan. 25; forced entry was made through the window in a rear door of the house.
According to the incident and offense report, the items stolen from the residence included six rings worth $1,000, two bracelets worth $1,000, two gold chains valued at $1,000, a necklace valued at $500 and a jewelry box valued at $50. About $40 in damage was done to a dresser as well.
Jones said deputies responding to the burglary call noticed an odor of marijuana inside the home and later recovered a black plastic bag containing approximately 20 grams of a green, leafy substance. The victim said the bag was not his, and it was seized and taken into evidence.
20 grams is the equivalent to just over 0.7 ounces.
As of Wednesday evening, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, Jones said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s web site at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.