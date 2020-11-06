Talladega seniors proud to be back in playoffs for fourth time in 4 years

TALLADEGA -- Talladega will travel to Mobile to take on No. 2-ranked St. Pauls in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs tonight.
For the Tigers, this is the fourth year in a row they have made the playoff, which ties the previous longest streak in school history from 1992-95.
Talladega head coach Shannon Felder is proud of what his seniors have accomplished.
“It is a big deal for Talladega, it is a big deal for the team,” Felder said. “They had a lot of goals that they wanted to achieve, and we weren’t able to achieve some of them. This isone of those goals that we were fortunate and blessed to achieve.
“These guys have made the playoffs their whole career at Talladega. Not many graduating classes from Talladega can say that … I am happy for these guys and they are happy about it. “
Talladega has seven seniors who have played four seasons on the varsity. Over the last four years, Talladega has won 20 games, which includes the school’s first playoff win, last season against Montevallo.
Advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row will be a big challenge for the Tigers. Talladega will take on a St. Pauls team that has been dominant. The Saints (10-0) have outscored their opponents 330-100 this season.
“They are fundamentally sound offensively, defensively and special teams,” Felder said. “They don’t beat themselves; they are very methodical about what they are doing.
“On offense, they are big, they have a lot of good skill players and their quarterback does not do a whole lot to hurt the team. Defensively, they are fast; they have some really good linebackers and cornerbacks.
“They have a lot of guys that will be signing scholarships. They have some linemen that are committed to some Division I schools. We are not big in numbers or size. We are going to play a team on Friday that is big in numbers and size, so it is just another opportunity for us to get better. We are looking forward to it.”
Talladega has been competitive when it has played some of the top teams in the state this season. The Tigers were able to keep the game within striking distance for a half against Central Clay County in Week 7. Talladega gave Sylacauga everything it wanted in a 49-42 loss in Week 9.
“Being able to play against a tough team like Sylacauga and being able to play against a tough team like Clay Central, we got the experience of playing winning programs,” Felder said. “That, along with that we have been to the playoffs before, all of that will help. This is a different team and this is a different experience. We are excited about the opportunity. We are going to load the bus up and be ready for the challenge.”