Talladega sees some bright spots in 46-7 loss to Central-Clay County

LINEVILLE -- Talladega linebacker Malik Williams ripped off a 70-yard run in the final two minutes of the first half to give the Tigers a shred of hope during Friday night’s road game at Central-Clay County.
Unfortunately for Talladega, Williams got caught 5 yards short of the end zone, and the Tigers ultimately turned the ball over on downs when they tried and failed to punch it in on fourth-and-1.
The two-time defending Class 5A champion, Central-Clay County, defeated Talladega 46-7. Talladega’s lone touchdown was scored on an 8-yard carry by Williams with 9:28 left.
That wasn’t the last time Williams’ name rang out. He recovered a fumble two plays later to give Talladega the ball back at the Central-Clay 26-yard line with about 8:40 to go.
“He had a big game,” Talladega coach Shannon Felder said of Williams. “He really did, but I thought all of our kids played hard. Defensively, the scoreboard doesn’t indicate it, but I thought we made a lot of improvements.”
Tigers quarterback Nigel Scales drove his team as close as the 13-yard line after Williams recovered the fumble. Then lost yardage on second-and-8 forced Talladega to settle for a 34-yard field goal attempt that was ruled no good.
Three to know:
Talladega’s defense got off to a strong start. The Tigers forced the Volunteers to kick a field goal on their first drive before forcing three-and-outs on the next two Central-Clay County possessions. The Tigers gave up the first touchdown of the game on the Volunteers’ fourth drive. Central-Clay started that possession on Talladega’s 20, and even then, it took a 7-yard pass from Central-Clay quarterback Boyd Ogles on fourth down.
In many ways, Williams powered Talladega’s 13-play, 70-yard scoring drive in the final quarter. He carried the ball three times during that sequence before running into the end zone. Two of those runs picked up first downs, with perhaps the most crucial carry coming when Williams picked up 5 yards on third-and-2 at the Central-Clay 24.
Talladega’s inability to score at the end of the first half seemed to haunt the Tigers in the third quarter. Ogles connected with Volunteer running back Jakhiem Mclemore deep downfield for a 42-yard touchdown on the Volunteers’ first drive in the second half. Talladega's offense immediately lost 5 yards due to a pre-snap penalty on first down. Two incompletions and one 5-yard pass later saw the Tigers fumble an attempted punt that gave Central-Clay the ball right back.
Who said:
Felder: “The defense made a lot of improvements. To be able to hold those guys on a short field, to a field goal. I mean that really was big and I think the first four or five series defensively we were bend but don’t break defensively. They wore us down over time, but I was very pleased with the defense. We made a lot of progress from the last game to this game.”
Up next:
Talladega hosts Tallahassee on Friday night.
Central Clay travels to Holtville on Friday.