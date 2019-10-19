TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School’s football team racked up 34 unanswered points in a 41-14 homecoming rout of Class 4A, Region 4 foe Holtville on Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
The victory ensured the Tigers (5-2, 4-1) can finish no worse than third in the region. Talladega faces Handley at Roanoke next Friday for a chance to secure a second-place bid in region play and a chance to host the first football playoff game in school history.
“We’re really not worried about that,” Tigers head coach Shannon Felder said. “What we wanted to do is we wanted to send the seniors out on homecoming with a victory. That was one of the main things we talked about that we wanted to do …
“It took a little while for us to get going offensively, but I thought, from a defensive standpoint, we’ve gotten a little bit better each week … I’m proud of our guys, but I’m also proud we’re able to send our seniors out on homecoming night with a victory.”
Talladega tied the game 14-all in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run by Quontavius McKenzie. On the Tigers’ next possession, junior quarterback Nigel Scales completed a pass to running back D’Corian Wilson for a 56-yard touchdown and a 21-14 advantage.
The Tigers nearly added another score before the intermission on a 100-yard interception return by defensive back Michael McGregor, but it was negated by a roughing-the-passer call when a Talladega defender hit Holtville quarterback Drake Baker in the legs after he released the ball.
According to members of the Holtville training staff, Baker injured his shoulder on the play. He briefly returned in the second half before Bulldogs head coach Jason Franklin reinserted Braxton Buck into the lineup.
Scales opened the scoring for Talladega in the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Midway through the third quarter, Tigers running back Jadis Lee added his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 54-yard scamper down the left sideline, but kicker Jackson Burel missed the extra point, leaving the score at 34-14.
Lee scored Talladega’s first touchdown of the night on a 59-yard run up the middle. He finished with 10 carries for 174 yards, both touchdowns and one lost fumble.
McGregor, who dropped what would have been a 64-yard touchdown from Scales on Talladega’s opening drive, got his chance at redemption late when he corralled a Scales pass for a 56-yard score.
Five to know
-- Drake led the Bulldogs to their only touchdowns of the contest. The first came on a 17-yard pass to senior wide receiver Peyton Cox, who caught the ball after it was deflected by Talladega defenders. Drake’s second score was on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. He finished the night 15 of 34 passing for 200 yards and both touchdowns.
-- Scales finished 8 of 21 through the air for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions -- both by Holtville defensive back Broc Freeman. Scales also lost one of the Tigers’ three offensive fumbles.
-- Holtville’s rushing attack without injured senior running back Kolby Potts in the lineup proved to be abysmal, netting 13 yards on 27 rushing plays, including minus-27 yards on four sacks.
-- In one of the contest’s more unusual plays, Holtville incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Talladega’s final touchdown of the game. That penalty was assessed on the kickoff. But another 15-yard penalty on the Bulldogs prior to the kickoff meant the Tigers would kick off from the Holtville 30. Onique Deer’s kickoff rolled through the end zone for a touchback.
-- Talladega forced three Holtville turnovers -- a Buck fumble on a sack, an interception by Wilson on a trick pass attempt by Cox and a Buck interception by Tigers freshman defensive back Tyreke Curry.
Who said
-- Felder on turnovers and penalties: “We don’t want the fumble and we don’t want to make mistakes on defense. But at the same time, what you want to see your team do is respond to that, and I thought our team responded well.”
-- Talladega senior linebacker Ra’Derius Montgomery on fighting for an opportunity to host a home playoff game: “We ain’t worried about it. We’re just worried about trying to play ball. We’ve got to take it day by day and we know we’ve got to get better every day.”
-- Holtville head coach Jason Franklin on the hits Baker took against Talladega: “There were a couple questionable calls as far as protecting the quarterback. Player safety, I thought, had become a big thing, but I’m not real sure that was real high tonight. I’ll just leave it at that before I get a letter in the mail next week.”
Up next
-- Talladega will travel to Roanoke to face region foe Handley on Friday at 7 p.m.
-- Holtville (5-3, 3-3) will host Oak Grove on Friday at 7 p.m.