Talladega school board scheduled to take hiring vote Tuesday

The Talladega City Board of Education has called a meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. to vote on the hiring of a chief schools financial officer.
During the past week, the board has interviewed Linda Jones-James, currently the chief financial officer at Bevill State; Stephanie Stacy, currently the director of finance and accounting for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Leanetetta Wright, director of finance for the Huntsville City School system.
The board had been scheduled to interview a fourth finalist, but board chairman Chuck Roberts said that this candidate had asked that his name be taken out of consideration.
The three interviews that did take place lasted less than 10 minutes each. All of the candidates were asked the same questions.
The fourth candidate was scheduled to interview Tuesday evening. After he withdrew, the board authorized Robeerts to negotiate with their first choice candidate and, if there was no agreement, to move on to their second choice.
The board will be replacing current CSFO Lesley Poe, who recently accepted a job in the Autauga County School System.
The board members referred to the finalists as candidates one, two and three, but Roberts pointed out that the numbers assigned to their resumes did not correspond to the order in which they were interviewed.
The called meeting on Jan. 31 will take place in the Shirley Simmons Board Room at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public.