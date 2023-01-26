 Skip to main content
Talladega school board scheduled to take hiring vote Tuesday

The Talladega City Board of Education has called a meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. to vote on the hiring of a chief schools financial officer.

During the past week, the board has interviewed Linda Jones-James, currently the chief financial officer at Bevill State; Stephanie Stacy, currently the director of finance and accounting for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Leanetetta Wright, director of finance for the Huntsville City School system.