Talladega’s Trinity Webb earns The Daily Home Player of the Week

Trinity Webb was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s girls basketball team to a win in its lone game over the last seven days.
“It is an honor to be Player of the Week,” Webb said. “I thank my teammates for pushing me to work hard so I can be good. I also thank the coaching staff for pushing me.”
Webb scored 24 points in Talladega’s 50-48 overtime victory over Southside-Gadsden last week.
Talladega trailed most of the game, but Webb led a Lady Tigers’ rally in the second half. The freshman guard nailed a 3-pointer to force overtime.
Webb said stepping out and shooting from behind the arc wasn’t part of her game her first two seasons on varsity.
“I was in the paint last season, but this season, I changed my game,” Webb said. “I was a forward last season, but this season, I am a guard. I worked hard during the offseason and in practice on shooting 3s.”
Talladega head coach Rebbeca Williams believes Webb is deserving of this honor.
“She is outstanding,” Williams said. “The reason I say ‘outstanding’ is because she is all the way around a great young lady. She is a great young lady to meet and she is a great young lady to know. Just as competitive as she is in basketball, she is that in volleyball and she is that academically. She is very well-rounded.”
The Lady Tigers are 3-1, with two of their wins coming in overtime. Last season, Talladega finished 17-10 and fell to Hokes Bluff in the Class 4A Northeast sub-regionals.
This season, with several key players from last winter returning, the Lady Tigers have high expectations.
“We want to go to JSU (for the regional tournament) and go to state,” Webb said. “We have to work hard in practice, we have to get better with our shots, we have to get in shape and we just have to get better.”
Webb is averaging 18 points per game through four games this season. Williams said Webb’s size (5-foot-8) and knowledge of the game have made her a tough guard for opposing defenses.
“She can play every position that you need her to play,” Williams said. “Her versatility benefits the team because it creates mismatches. If a forward comes out, it creates a mismatch because she can be a strong three (small forward), and in reality, she is a three because of her skill level and ability to control the ball. She also has the ability to dominate on the block.”
The first-year coach hopes that as the season continues, Webb will take over the game at key moments.
“She is very unselfish,” Williams said. “She is a team player. … she shares the ball. She communicates on the floor and she likes to see everyone on the floor be successful. I would like to see her take more control even as a freshman.”