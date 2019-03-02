BIRMINGHAM -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team earned its first state championship with a 60-48 win over West Limestone.
Here are some significant numbers from Friday’s historic win.
759 - The number of victories it took for Talladega head coach Chucky Miller to win a state championship.
1 - Number of seconds it took Miller to shoot down any notion he might retire. Miller, who was asked whether he was thinking about stepping down, quickly replied that he would be back for the 2019-20 season.
4 - Number of 3-pointers Talladega allowed in the second half. West Limestone connected on six 3s in the first half.
11 - Number of points Talladega outscored West Limestone by in the game-deciding third quarter. The Tigers won the quarter 19-8.
19 - The number of points the Tigers scored on second-chance opportunities. Talladega had 16 offensive rebounds and 41 rebounds for the game. West Limestone had 24 total boards.
52 - Talladega’s shooting percentage from the field in the second half. The Tigers shot the ball well against the Wildcats for the entire game. Talladega shot 45 percent and 42 percent in the first half, but in the second half, the Tigers shot 50 percent in third quarter and 54 percent in the fourth.
44 - Talladega scored 44 points in the paint. The Tigers attacked the basket the entire game against a West Limestone team that didn’t have a rim protector.