BIRMINGHAM -- The Talladega High School boys basketball team used a huge third quarter to defeat West Limestone 60-48 to win the Class 4A state championship Friday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
It’s the first state title in team history and the first state crown for Talladega head coach Chucky Miller in his 41-year coaching career.
“For anybody that is a lifer like me, you know that you want to get this trophy to your school for your players,” Miller said. “These people went through a lot of adversity, especially the last month of the year. We hung in there together. I am so proud of the team, the way they focused the last three weeks.”
West Limestone hit six 3-pointers in the first half, including one right before halftime that gave the Wildcats a 28-25 lead.
In the third quarter, Talladega took control by stepping up its defense. West Limestone went 3 of 13 from the field in the period thanks to Talladega pressuring the ball and not allowing open looks.
“I just thought at halftime our guys turned it up a notch,” Miller said. “We kind of saw all of what they do. We just had to attack the ball a little bit better. I thought we did a great job in the third quarter when we pushed the lead to 10.”
The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 19-8 in the third quarter. D’Corian Wilson scored nine points to spark a 14-2 run.
Wilson, who earned 4A Final Four MVP honors, scored on back-to-back layups to give Talladega 38-33 edge.
Talladega closed the period with three straight layups to increase the margin to 44-33.
West Limestone cut the lead to eight points in the final stanza, but that’s as close as the Wildcats would get.
With the Wildcats picking up the pressure on defense, Talladega was able to penetrate for easy layups. Talladega scored 12 points in the paint in the final eight minutes to seal the championship.
Four to know
- Talladega held the Wildcats to 19-of-56 shooting from the field and 10 of 36 from behind the arc for the game.
- Wilson led the way for Talladega with 19 points, but the Tigers had several other players step up and contribute. Arron Green recorded another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Rontavious Barclay scored all eight of his points in the second half. Kobe Simmons had eight points and nine rebounds. JQ Wilson chipped in seven points.
- Braden Tuten led West Limestone with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. River Helm and Marshall Carter scored 10 apiece.
- Talladega had three players make the all-tournament team in Simmons, Greene and D’Corian Wilson. On the girls side, Childersburg’s Jailah Swain made the all-tournament team.
Who said it
- Wilson on taking over in third quarter: "We just had to pick up the pace. In the first half, we were down, we knew we weren’t playing our type of ball. We had to pick up the energy. I knew I was going to have to hold my weight. My team depends on me a lot, so I had to step up and contribute for my team. I know when I contribute, I am a big part to our success.”
- Miller on bringing the title back to Talladega: “Well, this is the first official state title for Talladega. (Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director) Coach (Steve) Savarese or (AHSAA Director of Communications) Ron (Ingram) said that. I don’t know the first official date. This is the first official one school wide. I am very happy for the kids and the school.”
Talladega was named the mythical state football champion by multiple organizations in 1963, but this is believed to be the school’s first state championship in any sport in the playoff era.