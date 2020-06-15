Talladega’s Thayer Johnnetta Dortch earns Doctor of Philosophy degree

TALLADEGA -- Thayer Johnnetta Dortch earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in the department of Humanities/English from Clark Atlanta University on May 18.
Due to social distancing practices, the degree was conferred virtually, with a commencement scheduled later this year in December.
Dortch is a 2008 honors graduate of Talladega High School. She is a 2010 graduate of Talladega College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, completed her studies in three years, graduated summa cum laude and was class valedictorian at the age of 19.
While attending Talladega College, she was a member of the Crimson Ambassadors Honors Organization, Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, Alpha Chi National Honor Society and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She also completed a summer mini semester at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
She is a 2012 honors graduate of Marymount University (MU) in Virginia, where she earned a Master of Arts degree in literature and language.
During her studies at Clark Atlanta, Dortch served three years as an adjunct faculty member teaching English composition and was inducted into the Alpha Beta Beta Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society.
She acknowledges in her dissertation and thanks her family; dissertation Chair Dr. Timothy Askew; committee members: Dr. Georgene Bess-Montgomery and Dr. Marguerite Rippy (MU); and Talladega College faculty members: Barbara Lawler (who was also her high school teacher) and Shannon Williamson, whose teachings helped shape and frame her work.
Dortch credits the great faculty at Talladega College, Rutgers University, Marymount University and Clark Atlanta University for their guidance and teachings.
Dortch is the daughter of Clarence Dortch III, Esq., and Dr. Floretta James Dortch and the granddaughter of the late Clarence Dortch Jr. and Peggy Dortch. She is a member of Jacobs Chapel CME Church in Talladega, where Elder Jerrell C. Hicks is pastor.