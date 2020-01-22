Talladega’s Simmons named Daily Home Player of the Week for the second time this season

Kobe Simmons was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s boys basketball team to a trio of victories.
The Player of the Week selection was the second for Simmons this season.
“It is a great honor,” Simmons said. “All I do is keep on pushing and trying to be better every day. Our goal right now is getting the county championship, area championship, regional championship and state championship. We are just trying to keep pushing forward. I would like to thank my teammates. This accomplishment would not be possible without them.”
Simmons played a major role in the Tigers going 3-0 last week as he averaged 20.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
The reigning Class 4A Player of the Year scored 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 68-42 win Coosa Central. In an 87-73 victory over Lincoln, Simmons had 25 points and 19 boards. In Talladega’s 77-71 win over Oxford, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded 14 points and six boards.
“We played a lot of good teams last week,” Simmons said. “I just came out and played my game every night. I was trying to get the team involved. I am just thankful. I always thank God for giving me the ability to play my game.”
Simmons’ ability to rebound makes him a threat on both ends of the court.
Offensively, Simmons is able to get off the floor quickly, which allows him to get second and sometimes third shot opportunities on a miss under the basket. Defensively, rebounding allows Simmons to take the ball down the court and use his playmaking ability.
“I kind of look at Russell Westbrook. He is 6-foot-4 and he rebounds over taller defenders also,” Simmons said. “Height really doesn’t mean anything in rebounding. I always focus on rebounding because it is easier to score that way. It also helps me to get the ball in my hand and be a floor general.”
The Tigers were able to get a confidence-building win over Class 6A Oxford in overtime. It was Talladega’s first win over the Yellow Jackets since the 2015-16 season.
“That win meant a lot to us because we overcame a lot to beat a 6A school,” Simmons said. “We have lost to them six times, so getting that win was kind of big for us. It makes us look at the road in front of us like, who can stop us now?”
Simmons and the Tigers return to action Friday in the Talladega County Tournament semifinals against the winner of Lincoln/Munford at 5:30 p.m.
Talladega defeated B.B. Comer 86-47 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Simmons scored 19 points in the win.
Talladega enters Friday’s game a winner of 10 of its last 11. Simmons believes if the Tigers continue to play as well as they have been during this streak, they will have a chance to win the county title Saturday.
“We have to keep playing team ball,” he said. “We have to keep doing what we have to do on the court and showcase in front of our fans.”