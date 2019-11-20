TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre presented the first two performances Tuesday and Wednesday of ‘The Hillbilly Science Spectacular’ for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from the Talladega City and Talladega County school systems.
There will be two more performances Thursday, Nov. 21, for a total of six performances of this STEM- based science program, which will involve a cumulative total 2,178 students, plus their teachers.
According to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, ‘This program is one of five different arts education initiatives the Ritz will provide students countywide this fall and spring, yet with six performances, it is our biggest for the 2019-20 academic year. We are thrilled that we were able to find this first-class STEM-based program to present to area students, which is both fun and keenly educational.’
Based out of Wisconsin, the program features Curt and Christian Strutz as characters Dr. Cletus Beaker and his laboratory assistant, Junior, who take the stage to perform all of the professor’s homemade science experiments for students.