TALLADEGA -- The newly elected and re-elected members of Talladega’s City Council and Board of Education can now mark at least one campaign promise of the list of those they have kept.
All five council members and board members, plus the mayor, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks and City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball attended a series of team-building exercises sponsored by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce at Shocco Springs on Monday, before they were sworn in.
According to a release from Chamber Director Jason Daves, the exercises had four major areas of focus: “Get to know and connect with each other on a personal basis outside of a formal meeting in a relaxed setting; learn communication skills; learn the importance of working collaboratively; (and) foster collaboration between Talladega’s city government and the city school board.
“This is the first time that both entities have had the opportunity to come together as a group.”
The purpose of the two bodies working together was twofold: to establish linkages and form a coalition.
“While the school board and the City Council are separate entities, their progress (or decline) mutually affects the other,” Daves said. “Members of both should always work together on projects and ad hoc committees in the future.
“(Also), on many issues, the school board and the council share interests. Both want more municipal funding from the state, both want more services for children and both want enthusiastic community participation. Therefore, they should work together on shared priorities.”
“Fortunately, we have a tremendous asset in our community that is renowned for specializing in team-building programs, Shocco Springs. After reaching out to Shocco Springs and explaining what we wanted to do, they were on board immediately and designed a program specifically for our four areas of focus.
“Whether it’s a school board, a governing body, a business or a marriage, a healthy, collaborative relationship is essential for progress.”