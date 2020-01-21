Talladega’s MLK Day parade rolling tribute to civil rights leader (photos)

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Talladega has come a long way since Carleva Woodgett first thought of it.
This year’s event, roughly the 10th, had between 50 and 75 participants, in everything from emergency vehicles, to vintage cars and trucks, four wheelers, motorcycles, dirt bikes and horses, as well as a DJ.
“I haven’t been able to get any bands yet,” she said Monday. “School is out, so they’re harder to get. That’s why we use a DJ.”
Participating groups this year included Talladega City and Talladega College police, Talladega Fire Department, The Elks Lodge, Talladega College Alumni Association, Umbrella of Hope, the Farrior Family, the NAACP, Peace Baptist Church, Lily Hill Baptist Church, the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama and Sweet T’s Soul Food of Eastaboga. Eastern Star Lodge is the newest participant this year, Woodgett said, with two vehicles in the parade.
The entry fee is $5 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to purchase a meal for the participants served after the parade at the Elks Lodge.