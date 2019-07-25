Min. Terence Chatman graduation photo

Min. Terence Chatman 

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- Terence Chatman, associate minister at Mt. Cleveland Baptist Church in Talladega, will speak during the 11 a.m. service at Lilly Hill Baptist Church in Clanton on Sunday, July 28.

The Rev. Derrick Russell is Lilly Hill’s pastor.

 

