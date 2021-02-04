Talladega’s McGregor heads to West Alabama, Scales, Ligon sign to play football

Talladega High School had three players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.
Micheal McGregor Jr. signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of West Alabama. Nigel Scales signed with Harding University, and Laderrius Ligon will continue his football career at Birmingham Prep.
McGregor Jr. looks forward to spending the next four years in Livingston.
“It is a great opportunity to play the sport that I love,” McGregor Jr. said. “I have been playing this sport since I was four. It is a great opportunity.”
McGregor Jr. had offers from other schools, but he was impressed with the way West Alabama stayed consistent throughout the recruiting process.
“From the first time that I talked to them, they have stayed in contact and showed love since day one,” he said.
McGregor Jr. earned second-team all-state honors at receiver in Class 5A. McGregor was the go-to-receiver for the Tigers this fall. The senior made 31 receptions for 875 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Even though McGregor proved to be one of the best on the offensive side of the ball, UWA plans to play him on the defensive side of the ball.
“Everybody recruited me for defense, so I knew I was going to have to switch over one day,” McGregor said. “I don’t think it will be too tough for me to handle. I think I will do ok on the dark side.”
Talladega head coach Shannon Felder used McGregor all over the field over the last two seasons. Felder said he wanted to display McGregor’s versatility.
“We tried to move Mike around a bit. Since I have been here, Mike has played quarterback, fullback, tailback, wide receiver on the inside and outside. He has played linebacker, safety, strong safety, and cornerback. I think we did a lot to showcase his talent and athletic ability. He finished his senior year making all-state.”
Scales’ lifelong dream of playing football at the next level became a reality on Wednesday afternoon. Scales signed a letter of intent to play football at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
“It’s a big accomplishment, and it is a big thing that I can mark off the bucket list,” Scales said. “This is something that I have been dreaming about since I was young.”
Getting to this point has taken 16 years for Scales. The senior signal-caller has been training since he was two-years-old with his dad to be a college football player.
“Everywhere we went, it could have been in the middle of my grandmother’s living room. We were always doing something,” Scales said. “We are always doing pushups, situps, running in place or outside running with the parachute or ladder drills. Wherever we were, we did something. We would go to the beach, and we would train in the sand.’
Besides a strong work ethic, Scales’ family instilled in him strong religious beliefs, which played a major role in his decision to attend Harding University.
“It is how they put God first in everything that they do,” Scales said. “I grew up in the church and we put God first always. To have that feel at a college, it was like being at home.”
Scales had a sensational season as he earned The Daily Home’s Offensive Player of the Year honor in Class 4A-5A. Scales threw for 2,223 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 643 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Nigel is one of those ones that want to do everything perfectly,” Felder said. “He works hard, he asks a lot of questions, and I like having a quarterback that feels strongly what he wants to do. Some coaches cant handle a strong, opinionated guy, but as I said before, I would rather have someone with a strong opinion than someone that doesn’t care. It is really going to be tough to move on next year and not have those guys. I am going to miss them. I got really close to them, and I had fun with them. I really loved this team last year.
Scales played a major role in turning Talladega’s football program around. In his four seasons on varsity, Talladega made the playoffs each season, which is a feat that has only been accomplished once in school history (1992-95).
“My career at Talladega is going to be one to remember,” he said. “I did a lot, but I feel like I could have done more. The things that I did accomplish, I am proud of myself for it. I threw for over 6,000 yards. I rushed for close to 2,000 yards with 70-80 total touchdowns. My career at Talladega High School was one to remember.”
Ligon committed to play football at Birmingham Prep School.
“It is the best decision for me due to my grades not being up to par for a big school,” Ligon said. “It is a good opportunity for me to get more stats, and more film for bigger colleges so I can have a chance to play on a bigger stage.”
Ligon received an offer from Birmingham Prep on Tuesday night, and it was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up. Before Ligon received the call, he was down about not signing on National Signing Day.
“It was a lot of frustration going on in my head because I knew I had the talent, but I had to realize that you don’t have the grades to go,” Ligon said. “I always used to think about sports first, and I would do work later. I didn’t start taking school seriously until my 10th-grade year when I moved to TC. To have an offer and somewhere to go took a lot of my shoulders.”
Felder said he enjoyed coaching Ligon this season. The veteran coach wishes he could have put Ligon in a better position to make plays last season.
“This was his first season with me,” Felder said. “He had the ability to be a good fullback for us and probably play a few others positions, but he got in late. We put him at a spot that he would not have to spend a lot of time learning stuff. I wish I had another year to put him in a position to run the football. He is a really good running back. He ran the ball for us one or two games. That’s one of the things that I look back on the season that I hated is that I didn’t get the opportunity to get more from him.”