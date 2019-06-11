TALLADEGA -- Martha Livingston, of Talladega, has been elected vice president of the Alabama Education Retirees Association (AERA), according to a press release.
Livingston has served on the board of directors for the Alabama Education Association, the AEA’s Education Support Professionals and the AERA.
She has also served on the National Education Association’s Resolution Committee, the AERA’s Legislative and Membership Committee and the AERA’s Professional Rights and Responsibilities Commission.
She began her two-year term June 1.