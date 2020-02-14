Talladega’s 2020 Mardi Gras parade set for Saturday at 11 a.m.; after-parties planned around Square

TALLADEGA -- The 2020 Talladega Mardi Gras parade kicks off Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
As always, the parade is sponsored by The Historic Ritz Theatre and, according to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, this may be the biggest one yet.
As of Friday, Culver said he had already sold some 5,600 Moon Pies and 21,600 strands of Mardi Gras beads to be thrown to revelers along the parade route.
“It’s gonna be a great day,” he said. “The weather is supposed to be perfect, sunny and mild. We’re all very excited, for the participation and for the good weather.”
Parade Committee Chair Lauren Deal added, “We have been working on this year’s parade for months and, at this point, I sense it’s going to be our biggest and best in the parade’s 15-year history.”
Members of the Talladega High School football and basketball teams will be this year’s grand marshals, and numerous previous entrants will be returning as well.
As in previous years, the 2020 parade will begin with the line-up at the parking lot of Zora Ellis Junior High School at 10 a.m. Starting at 11, participants will head east on South Street for several blocks before cutting over to East Battle Street, heading east, circling The Square and then cutting back across to South Street.
There will be viewing parties and after-parties set up at businesses around The Square and in at least one home not far off the route.
“We are always excited to sponsor Talladega’s annual Mardi Gras parade because it mobilizes so many thousands of people to get involved, whether in the parade or watching as an enthusiastic reveler along the parade route,” Culver said.
“Plus, a parade with before and after activities can provide that much-needed break we all need in the middle of a dreary winter season, when you can get outside for a few hours and have a terrific time partying in the street with family, neighbors and friends.”
For more information, please text Deal at 205-792-7438 or email talladegamardigras@yahoo.com.