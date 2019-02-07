TALLADEGA -- U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Malcolm L. Lindsey recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Lindsey is the son of Pamela Dates, of Talladega, and Ray Lindsey, of Birmingham. He is the grandson of Wilby and Hattie Wallace and Rosa Wallace, of Talladega.
The airman is a 2005 graduate of Talladega High School. He earned an associate degree in 2017 from Gadsden State Community College.