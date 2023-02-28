Talladega’s Main Street program announces hiring of executive director

Talladega Main Street Inc. announced Monday that Cathryn Roehrig has been named as its inaugural executive director.
“This was a long and tedious process that ended in a very promising result,” according to Main Street Talladega Board Chair April Clark.
“The board reviewed nearly 50 applications, and we wanted to hire a self-starter with entrepreneurial zeal, corporate leadership experience and a love for small town economic development. We’re excited to welcome Cathy. Her extensive background with SBA and the Leeds Chamber of Commerce stood out the most. Her corporate experience working with small businesses as a community advocate will only benefit our organization. We look forward to her implementing a fresh perspective while building on our history and pride for Talladega.”
For over 20 years, Roehrig served as deputy director of economic development and marketing for Alabama Community Development Corporation. During her tenure at Alabama Community Development Corporation, she interacted professionally with Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other federal and state agencies. She established strong relationships with SBA counselors, appraisers, business brokers, auctioneers, and top management lenders, and contributed to the streamlined business operations of the company.
Roehrig is also a former economic development officer for the Leeds Chamber of Commerce, where she helped strengthen the community’s economic base. She is also an experienced revenue specialist and small business consultant who has helped organizations and employees to succeed sustainably in their business and professional development endeavors.
Roehrig, who states that she is “passionate” about economic development, said, “I know the vital importance of combining needed business development services with community partners to create jobs and stability.”
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. said, “Almost two years ago, when the city of Talladega began preparing for the competitive Main Street Alabama application process, we worked with community leaders to develop a checklist of improvements that would benefit residents while also increasing our chance of being accepted into Main Street. The Talladega City Council approved a 2 percent increase in lodging tax to expand tourism and passed a resolution to provide incentives for businesses to operate in Talladega; a resolution to support benefits for senior citizens; and an ordinance that will help keep our city cleaner.”
“We launched special clean up campaigns; revived the Davey Allison Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony; knocked down abandoned, dilapidated structures; and hired a police chief who has implemented actions and initiatives that have reduced crime in Talladega,” said Hill.
“I am so thankful for all of the city employees, community leaders and volunteers who helped Talladega become a Main Street Alabama Designated Community, and I am thrilled that we now have a dedicated board and a new executive director.”