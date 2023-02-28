 Skip to main content
Talladega’s Main Street program announces hiring of executive director

Cathryn Roehrig

Cathryn Roehrig, Main Street executive director in Talladega.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Talladega Main Street Inc. announced Monday that Cathryn Roehrig has been named as its inaugural executive director.

“This was a long and tedious process that ended in a very promising result,” according to Main Street Talladega Board Chair April Clark.