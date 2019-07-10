TALLADEGA -- This summer, Joshua Wilson, of Talladega, will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation taking part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience at the Envision National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore Stem in Denver, according to a press release.
Wilson will attend the NYLF from July 14-19. He is the son of Victor Wilson Sr. and Debra Wilson and the grandson of Tommie L. Garrett, Ross & Georgia Whitson and C.D. Dates.
Wilson’s older brother, Victor Wilson Jr., attended an NYLF in Washington.
The NYLF Explore Stem will focus on four areas of STEM fields -- medicine, forensic sciences, civil engineering design and robotics design and programming -- in which Wilson will participate. He will also have the opportunity to meet a former astronaut at the program.
The National Youth Leadership Forum is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Wilson was nominated for the program by his science teacher at Graham Elementary. Wilson is a gifted and honor roll student. He was salutatorian of his sixth-grade class, received the President’s Gold Award, Leader of the Year Award, highest reading award, Chess Club Award and the Letterman Club Award.
Wilson is active in the church and sings in the male chorus at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He enjoys reading, playing football and basketball.
At Envision National Youth Leadership forums, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace, the press release says. They learn how to adapt and communicate in new situations, to new challenges and with new people, which given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success, the release says.
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.